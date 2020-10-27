Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube has described late rapper Cal Vin (real name Mgcini Nhliziyo) as a hero of Bulawayo and Zimbabwe because of the role he played in the arts industry.

She said this during her visit to the late rapper’s family at his Luveve 5 home in Bulawayo where mourners were gathered to console the Nhliziyos.

Minister Ncube who met with the family, including Cal Vin’s mother Sinikiwe Luphahla expressed how shocked and heartbroken she was before offering her sincere condolences to the family.

“Cal Vin was our hero in Bulawayo and indeed in Zimbabwe because of what he did in the arts industry. When I heard about his death and nature in which he died, I was disturbed to tell the truth,” said Minister Ncube.

“For a person who you know personally, it’s very painful. With his personality of being a free spirit, you ask yourself if it’s true. My children are the ones who told me that he was dead.

“I was left in disbelief and it really disturbed me. When he visited Emakhandeni, he would pass by my house which is close by to say hello. Death is part of life, but the manner in which Calvin died is hard to accept.”

Minister Ncube said anyone who commits a crime should be arrested and prosecuted, urging Cal Vin’s killer to hand themselves in to the police.

“If a person commits a crime, they should be arrested and taken to the courts. With the police force that we have, the person will be caught. Better still, the person can hand themselves to the police and come clean rather than walking around as if nothing’s happened. We wish we could get the exact details of what happened exactly and why,” she said.

Cal Vin’s aunt, Mrs Sithabile Mudzingwa, who spoke on behalf of his mother, thanked the minister for her kind words and pleaded for the killers to be caught.

Meanwhile, according to police, a manhunt has been launched for Cal Vin’s killer with information coming in thick and fast. Bulawayo acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said investigations are underway.

“On October 25, 2020 at around 0000hours, a fatal road traffic accident occurred along Gulukudwane road near house number 5899 Luveve 5, Bulawayo where one person was killed,” said Ass Insp Msebele.

“Circumstances around the matter are that the driver was driving due west along Gulukudwane road near house number 5899 Luveve 5, Bulawayo when he hit Nhliziyo who was crossing the same road due north. The driver did not stop after the accident.”

Ass Insp Msebele said Cal Vin sustained serious head injuries and he died on admission to Mpilo hospital.

“The cause of the accident was due to failure to keep a proper look out. A charge of ‘Culpable Homicide’ as defined in section 49 of the criminal law (codification and reform) act is preferred against the unknown driver,” she said.

Police details who accompanied Minister Ncube also took the opportunity to interview Cal Vin’s girlfriend, who was with him when the fateful incident occured. — @bonganinkunzi

