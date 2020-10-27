There have been continuous efforts in opposition circles to paint Zimbabwe’s Government as uncaring and, in some cases, reckless when it comes to dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

When cabinet announced the reopening of schools over six weeks in three phases, but with smaller numbers of pupils, more teachers and other health-related measures, anti-Zimbabwe elements were quick to condemn.

This is despite the fact that Government was clear that in keeping with social distancing rules, classes would be smaller and more teachers would be employed.

Other announced measures included classes being split and steps taken to ensure no class will have more than 30 pupils in one classroom.

The opposition aligned Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) continued to make noise about Government’s decision to re-open schools being ill-timed.

PTUZ secretary general Raymond Majongwe went as far as sensationally claiming that “in this particular case Government wants schools to reopen because they want the money”.

Nothing can be further from the truth. Government is spending more than what is being collected by its schools and our report yesterday that additional teachers have been employed in line with the plan announced by Cabinet bears testimony to this fact.

As we reported, Government has recruited 5 300 teachers in a drive that will result in about 20 000 unemployed but qualified teachers being hired as part of measures to ensure social distancing in schools.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema said Government was working on hiring every qualified teacher in Zimbabwe, a project which will be done in consultation with the Ministries of Finance and Economic Development and that of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

He said the outbreak of the global pandemic which has claimed 227 lives in Zimbabwe had necessitated the recruitment of more teachers.

“Covid-19 has also encouraged us to hire more teachers, it has necessitated us or forced us to increase the number of teachers because of social distancing. It is our wish that we employ every qualified teacher and procedure states that this has to be done in consultation with the Ministry of Public Service and Ministry of Finance,” added Minister Mathema.

“The establishment that we have requires more teachers but it is dependent on the availability of funds but as a ministry we are ready to employ all the teachers that are trained. In any case we still need 3 000 new schools in Zimbabwe and that will require more teachers than what we have.”

We urge Government to continue implementing pro-people policies and practically dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those organisations genuinely concerned about the welfare of Zimbabweans will work with Government in improving its policies. Those serving their masters, whose agenda is to demonise Zimbabwe at all cost, will continue to do what they know best.

We commend Government for employing more teachers as this will go a long way in not only promoting social distancing, but the catch-up process as well. Students, especially those writing exams, lost too much time this year hence a reduced student-teacher ratio could yield better results.

To teachers on strike, we say the ball is now in your court.

