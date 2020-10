Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube is expected to pay her last respects to the late artiste, rapper Calvin Nhliziyo at his Luveve 5 home.

The minister will join other mourners in consoling the Nhliziyo family following his untimely death last Sunday. Cal Vin will be buried in Bulawayo on Sunday.

more to follow…

– @bonganinkunzi

Like this: Like Loading...