Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

PARTICIPANTS in this year’s Econet Victoria Falls Marathon, which is taking place virtually on 13 December stand a chance to win some incredible prizes with a combined total of US$12 000.

Four enticing prizes are in store, together with some lucky draws for free race entries for next year’s event and a ‘Virtual Goody Bag’ of discounts are available for all athletes.

An eight-night safari is the biggest prize of them all and is open to everyone who enters the race, irrespective of the distance they choose. This safari includes two nights at Victoria Falls Safari Club in Victoria Falls, two nights at the River Club in Zambia, two nights at Serondela Lodge in Namibia and two nights at Chobe Game Lodge in Botswana. Also included are transfers between these luxurious lodges and a dinner on the Bushtracks Express train.

As a way of encouraging budding talent, the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe will award up and coming athletes a donated entry in order for them to compete in the virtual marathon. Those same athletes will also have their entries sponsored to the ‘real’ event in July 2021 as part of a generous donation. By supporting promising athletes in this way, one stands a chance to win a two night at Bayete Collection’s newest lodge, Nkosi Guest Lodge, in Victoria Falls over race weekend, 3 and 4 July 2021 plus a free entry into the event.

Everyone running the virtual event stands the chance to win one of the six free entries to the July 2021 event. These will be selected from all social media pictures of athletes competing, dressing up, having fun and simply enjoying the virtual event. Participants have to share the images on the marathon’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

