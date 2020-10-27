Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Council of Southern Africa Football Associations has aligned its Covid-19 media process for the upcoming Senior Women’s Championship and Under-17 Women’s Championship with hosts the South African Football Association who have vast experience having formulated the plan for the restart of their domestic Premier Soccer League in August.

Both tournaments are taking place in Nelson Mandela Bay. The senior championship will take place from 3-14 November, with the Under-17 competition to run concurrently from 4-14 November.

The procedures have been put in place to ensure that the number of individuals at the match venues does not exceed the recommended amount for safe return to play in the time of Covid-19.

Cosafa announced that no media will be allowed into the match venues, which means no accreditation for foreign or local journalists. A photographic agency has been appointed by Cosafa to have one photographer present per match with these images will be syndicated the Cosafa our media distribution platform.

Matches at the Cosafa Women’s Championship are set to be televised, the details of which will be announced in due course. Games at the Cosafa Women’s Under-17 Championship will be available via streaming on COSAFA.TV.

@Mdawini_29

Like this: Like Loading...