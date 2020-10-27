Midlands Bureau Chief

VILLAGERS across the Midlands province have started counting their losses following the death of more than 75 cattle in the past two months due to lack of pastures and water.

Livestock in communal areas is now in a dire situation as pastures are running out, but the situation is better at farms where there are boreholes or water bodies.

Farmers have since been urged to harvest grass, wheat straw and stove as supplementary feed for their livestock.

De-stocking is also another method to avoid further loses as the money raised can be used to supplement feed for remaining cattle.

In an interview yesterday, Midlands provincial crop and livestock officer, Mrs Medlinah Magwenzi urged farmers to get extra feed for their livestock.

She said the most affected communal farmers where in Mberengwa, Zvishavane, Kwekwe and Zhombe.

“It’s unfortunate that communal farmers in the Midlands province have started losing cattle due to lack of pastures and water. To date we have received reports to the effect that over 75 cattle have succumbed to drought in the past two months and these are mainly in Mberengwa, Zvishavane, Kwekwe and Zhombe. These areas when we have drought are always hard hit,” she said.

Mrs Magwenzi said the drought has seen pastures and water running out.

She said water sources are also now very far from farmers which affect the health of animals.

The Midlands provincial crop and livestock officer said the available pastures are now of low quality.

“Farmers are commercially advised to sell, cull cows that are old and those that are not productive- the heifers and cows that calve once in two to three years; steers over two years, old oxen, excess bulls. One bull is to serve 25 -30 cows. If there are more bulls then cull by selling. The money from all these can buy supplementary feeds,” said Mrs Magwenzi.

