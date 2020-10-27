Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has named his 25-man squad to play Sao Tome in back-to-back Cameroon 2022 AFCON qualifiers. The first match will be played in Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on 13 November 2020 (kick-off 19h00) while the away match will take place three days later (16 November 2020) and kicks off at 17h00 SA time.

Veteran goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune makes a welcome return to the senior men’s national team after recovering from a long lay-off.

Maritzburg United’s enterprising defender Rushine de Reuck has been rewarded for his sterling early season form with a call-up.

Also back in the squad are veteran midfielders Bongani Zungu who has just signed for Scottish giants, Glasgow Rangers as well as FC Cincinnati (USA)’s Kamohelo Mokotjo and Carlisle United’s Dean Furman.

Upfront, Ntseki has added Supersport United’s Bradley Grobler and Thabiso Kutumela of Maritzburg United to the seasoned duo of Percy Tau and Kermit Erasmus.

Ntseki said in naming this team, he had looked at players with the right attitude and who are self-motivated and ready to deliver the goods.

‘’The back-to-back Sao Tome games are crucial in our quest to qualify for Cameroon AFCON tournament and I am confident that this blend of youth and experience will do the job,” said Ntseki.

Bafana Bafana’s locally based players will assemble on 8 November and fly straight to Durban on the same day. The overseas players will fly directly from their respective bases to Durban to join the rest of the squad.

The team will conduct the first training session the following day on 9 November and play Sao Tome on 13 November. They then depart for Sao Tome on 14 November on a charter flight and return to South Africa on 16 November, soon after playing the return game.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (Oud-Haverlee Leuven FC), Ronwen William (Supersport United), Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Defenders: Thibang Phete (Belenenses), Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Lakay (Mamelodi Sundowns), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Rushine de Reuck (Maritzburg United), Abubaker Mobara (Cape Town City), Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs)

Midfielders: Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thulani Serero (Al Jazira), Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United), Bongani Zungu (Rangers) , Keagan Dolly (Montpellier), Percy Tau (Anderlecht), Lebohang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs), Kamohelo Mokotjo (FC Cincinnati), Luther Singh (Sporting Braga), Dean Furman (Carlisle United)

Strikers: Kermit Erasmus – (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bradley Grobler (Supersport United), Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United.

