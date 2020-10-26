THE new Catholic Bishop for the Gweru Diocese Rudolf Nyandoro (pictured) was officially unveiled at a ceremony held at Mkoba Stadium at the weekend.

BY STAFF WRITER

He was previously Bishop for the Gokwe Diocese and takes over from the late Bishop Xavier Jonsai Munyongani who died in 2017.

The Catholic Church News states that, “While the transfer was a welcome move for the Gweru Diocese, it created a vacant post in Gokwe where bishop Nyandoro was serving. However, God knows the time when the gap will be filled.”

In his acceptance speech, Nyandoro promised to be humble, obedient, adding that he had found a new home in Gweru.

“I never thought that one day I would stand here as the Bishop of Gweru. I had found a home in Gokwe, the diocese I loved so much. My motto since my priestly ordination is ‘let your

will be done’, and I still stand to be guided by this vision and it is through this spirit that I accepted the decision of the Holy Father,” Nyandoro said.

He urged fellow priests and religious leaders and the faithful to work together to carry forward the vision and mission of the diocese.

