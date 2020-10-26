LEGISLATOR for Pretoria West in South Africa, Zolani Mkiva (pictured) through the Mkiva Humanitarian Foundation held an inaugural ceremony of the Mhlekazi International Poetry Festival and Mntwanomhle Wine and Fashion Festival in Solongwe Concourse, Lobenvale, Bulawayo on Saturday.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The festival featured 10 poets among them Asa Phenomenon, Um’Africakazi, Lady Tshawe, Desire Moyoxide Moyo, Delah Dube, Sox the Poet, Philani A Nyoni, Tinashe Tafirenyika, Thandoe and Michelle Thanya.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mkiva, who is working towards producing his own wine range, said he expected to hit the market next year, adding that the festival should become an annual event to give poets a platform to showcase their talents.

“This festival joins the rest of poets’ festivals and it’s the first time for Bulawayo, but it’s going to give great opportunities to the poets here. Going forward, year-to-year we must gather in this city and ensure that this festival becomes part and parcel of the arts and culture calendar not only in Bulawayo, but the entire Zimbabwe,” he said.

“In the same breath, the entire festival is sanctioned by the World Poetry Movement (WPM) headquartered in Colombia and is going to be a platform where we are going to take Zimbabwean poets to different festivals across the globe.”

Mkiva, who is also a member of the WPM, said they needed to exhibit confidence in the local creative industry and to invest as Africans.

“This festival is in line with self-reliance, promoting local production, consumption of local products, revisiting our approach to financial systems and repositioning Africa for a special place in the international arena,” he said.

“This investment in these two entities of soft power is a good gesture of what we must all do in our respective industries in Africa. It is not just symbolic of what needs to be done, but symptomatic of what the African agenda talks to.”

He said the two festivals were jettisoned to add value in the creative industry, hospitality industry going forward, adding that the festivals would certainly play a crucial role in the stimulation of the local economy.

Mkiva also owns an internationally-renowned clothing range under the label — Poet of Africa and Imbongi Yesizwe.

The joint launch of the Mhlekazi International Poetry Festival and Mntwanomhle Wine and Fashion Festival is supported by the African Delphic Council, Union Africaine Legacy Projects,

Institute of African Royalty and Sabela Music Productions.

 Follow Sharon on Twitter

@SibindiSharon

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...