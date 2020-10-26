Midlands Bureau Chief

ZANU-PF Politburo member Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi has said perpetrators of violence which led to the abandonment of the Kwekwe Central Constituency primary election recently must be made to account for their actions.

He said Zanu-PF is a peace-loving party with strong principles of the spirit of Ubuntu/Unhu and does not tolerate violence.

Cde Mumbengegwi said instigators of the violence deserve to be brought to book for bringing the name of the party into disrepute.

The Government suspended all by-elections due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kwekwe Central Constituency fell vacant following the death in July of the area’s MP Masango ‘Blackman’ Matambanadzo who had been elected on a National Patriotic Front (NPF) ticket.

Popular apostolic sect leader and philanthropist Cde Kandros Mugabe was battling it out with Cde Energy Ncube.

Police had to be called in and fired shots in the air to disperse the violent gangs which were armed with machetes and iron bars.

Addressing the Midlands Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Gweru at the weekend, Cde Mumbengegwi said:

“With regards to the violence that occurred in Kwekwe Central Constituency, the matter must be investigated fully and those found on the wrong must be brought to book. We can’t and won’t tolerate indiscipline in our party. We are a party that brought about the independence we are enjoying today and we are and won’t be associated with thuggery whatsoever.”

Cde Mumbengegwi said no one was above the law and called on party members to be disciplined and follow party rules and regulations at all times.

“Leaders are chosen and we all can’t be leaders at the same time. If we feel we are being wronged, there are internal procedures to be followed and not violence,” he said.

Zanu-PF Midlands provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube who was asked by the members to give an account of what transpired on the day said he was shocked to see what were supposed to be party members slashing party vehicles and smashing windscreens.

He said together with some provincial leaders who included his deputy Cde Robson Nyathi they were even pelted with stones.

“But these were not the usual guys I know. I didn’t know these youths and the situation was tense I tell you. We were afraid because they were so rowdy. But what I know is there is a serious problem there. Maybe I am the problem and if so, remove me and the problem will be gone. Maybe there are other sources of the problem and similarly, the sources must be removed because we can’t be associated with violence at whatever stage,” said Eng Ncube.

He said Zanu-PF was an institution which is bigger than individuals who were causing the problems in Kwekwe Central.

“The party is bigger than us and fact is we can’t brush aside what happened in Kwekwe Central. If I made a mistake then, I should be brought to order and if it’s anyone who made the mistake, they should be brought to order. At the end of the day we must have answers to this. As chairman I can’t say I have put a committee because we might be investigating ourselves. So, we refer this to the commissariat so that our leaders investigate us because we can’t pretend it didn’t happen. Since when have we started hiring people because we want to force our way? Not, it’s not called for,” said Eng Ncube.

Zanu-PF national commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda said they were still looking at the report from the province before making a decision.

