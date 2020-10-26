Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

HELLO Mwari hit-maker, Jah Master has worn the apolo-jersey for his recent inhumane behaviour where he assaulted a patron who was dancing on stage during his performance.

The youngster, on a viral video circulating on social media, using a WWE Shawn Michaels finisher kick, upon seeing the victim on stage, assaulted him. The man is yet to be identified.

Details of where the show took place and the date are still sketchy.

However, in a statement on his Facebook page, the Zimdancehall musician apologised to Zimbabweans for his actions and said he was ashamed. He added that he will take responsibility for his unruly actions.

He said he is now looking for the victim so that he pays for his medical bills if need be and also give him all the proceeds of the show.

The musician went on to plead with his followers to be lenient with him and expressed gratitude to those advising him in regards in how to tackle the matter.

Jah Master said he will keep the nation updated regards to the matter.

His actions definitely did not go down well with many, including event promoters, who called him out for his actions. – @mthabisi_mthire.

