Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

REVERED Zimbabwe hip hop artiste Cal Vin will be buried in Bulawayo this Sunday with the family and artistes finalising a series of events lined up to celebrate his life.

“As the family, we have resolved that Mgcini (Cal Vin) will be buried on Sunday in Bulawayo. Where exactly, we shall tell people in due course. His peers in the arts want to do some events to celebrate his life,” family spokesperson Victor Nhliziyo, uncle to the late rapper, Mgcini “Cal Vin” Nhliziyo said.

The Banjalo Abantu hit-maker died this past Sunday just after 1AM upon arrival at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo. This is after he was involved in a hit and run car accident a few metres from his home in Luveve 5. He was on his way home from Emakhandeni Cricket Club where he had been watching football with his friends.

An evening prayer is set to be held again tonight at the late Calvin’s residence in Luveve 5 (number 5499) and those who can, have been urged to attend.

More to follow . . .

