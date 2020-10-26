BY REX MPHISA

A MOBILE phone which was stolen from two lovebirds assisted the police to nab three suspects believed to be responsible for the September murder of a Beitbridge shipping clerk.

Andy Masuka was with Simukai Mhike enjoying a romantic picnic on September 10 when Masuka was struck on the ear with a stone allegedly by Brian Mukosi (30), Blessed Itai Chiri (38) and Derrick Ndou (34) all of Dulivhadzimo.

The three appeared before Beitbridge resident magistrate Toindepi Zhou on Friday and were charged with murder.

They were not asked to plead and were advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is alleged that Masuka parked his car at a secluded place near Beitbridge Dam on the fateful day.

Mukosi then knocked him out with a stone.

It is alleged that Ndou searched him and took his Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus mobile phone, while Chiri robbed Mhike of her mobile phone.

Mukosi and Chiri are alleged to have ransacked the car and stolen valuables, including R170 which was in the ashtray.

They left the scene and Mhike went to seek help. But Masuka was pronounced dead on arrival at the Beitbridge District Hospital.

Police using mobile phone tracking applications located Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu who led them to Chiri. He was put under surveillance which subsequently caused the arrests of the three suspects.

The three then led the police to the scene of crime after Mhike identified at them as the culprits at a parade.

Masuka’s mobile phone was also recovered.

Ronald Mugwagwa prosecuted.

