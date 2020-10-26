BY NIZBERT MOYO

A SOLDIER, who cloned a bank card and accessed $506 475 from an unsuspecting bank client’s account has been arrested and is expected to appear in court this week.

Mkhokeli Moyo (23), a member of the Zimbabwe National Army, stationed at Chinemukutu barracks in Gutu, Masvingo was nabbed last week together with his accomplice Michael Kamujoma (19) after they cloned an Agribank debit card owned by Ipomea Investments and emptied it of more than $500 000.

Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson inspector Nomalanga Msebele yesterday confirmed that Moyo and Kamujoma had been arrested.

“The complainant is Ipomea Investments represented by Cleopas Tawanda (21), who is from Bulawayo and operates the company’s Agribank account as the sales and marketing consultant,” Msebele said.

“As a result of the theft of the card, Tawanda last used the debit card on September 20 this year,” she said.

Allegations are that on September 21 Tawanda got a bank statement to carry out a reconciliation exercise. During the exercise, he came across two suspicious debit transactions of $408 300 and $98 175 that were done on September 16 and 17 at Agribank NetOne, Ramjis Complex branch and NetOne branch along Leopold Takawira Street, respectively.

Msebele said both transactions were swiped for bulk airtime purchases. She said Tawanda then made a police report which led to the arrest of Moyo.

On being interviewed, Moyo is said to have revealed that he was an informal currency dealer. He also sold airtime.

She said Moyo then implicated Kamunjoma, whom he said they got to know each other through a WhatsApp group informal currency dealers.

Msebele said Tawanda was prejudiced of $506 475, and nothing has been recovered, including the cloned card.

