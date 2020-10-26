Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Rapper, Boy Nino featured on the Nash TV Color Vibes platform showcasing his hit track Problems a collaboration with South Africa’s Emtee so that a wider audience gets a taste of his music.

The up-and-coming 23-year-old artiste from Bulawayo’s Kumalo suburb will be part of his three-track EP which he is working on.

Boy Nino (real name Nigel Bhebhe), has had people in music circles noticing his hustle.

Nash TV on their social media pages hyped the Color Vibes video featuring Boy Nino saying: “Blues has talent! There is absolutely no question about that! Boy Nino represents the city of Kings with a feature na #Emtee.”

Dressed in local street apparel brand Stars29 “Hold on, Carry on” unreleased line, Boy Nino gave a stripped-down version of the song on the Color Vibes and was received well by viewers.

Boy Nino said the platform was a great opportunity for more people to know his brand and music.

“Tinashe was in Bulawayo with Freeman shooting a video with Sandra Ndebele. I met up with him spoke to him about me being on the platform and he liked the idea. I then followed two weeks later and recorded on the Color Vibes platform. It’s a huge platform for me as an artiste and hip hop,” said Boy Nino.

He said the song will be on his EP set for release in December with visuals for the track set for release at the same time.

Color Vibes is a platform by Tinashe Mutarisi’s Nash Tv to showcase talent from different genres.

The platform has launched careers of artistes such as Zimdancehall’s Jah Master through the song Hello Mwari, Poptain – Fadza Mutengi, Mukudzei Jnr – Rovai Ngoma and most recently Herman – Zvandofarira.

– @bonganinkunzi

