Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

TWO Lupane men who went on a housebreaking spree a few weeks after benefiting from the Presidential amnesty have been sentenced to seven years in jail each.

Lenias Mpunzi (21) and Hloniphani Nkomo (23) both of Zikungwa village under Chief Mabhikwa in Lupane were convicted on their own plea of guilty to a combined five counts of unlawful entry in aggravating circumstances and theft when they appeared before Lupane magistrate Mr Ndumo Masuku.

Mpunzi and Nkomo broke into five different premises including Lupane State University (LSU)’s staff compound and stole clothes, groceries and electrical gadgets.

The magistrate said the duo did not deserve to be in society as they violated the parole granted to them.

“The court considered that the accused are repeat offenders who didn’t repent on their previous incarceration as they showed no respect for the Presidential amnesty. The two don’t deserve to be out,” said the magistrate before sentencing Mpunzi and Nkomo to 78 months each.

The court then brought into effect six months which were suspended on condition of good behaviour when the two separately appeared in court in December last year.

Mpunzi had been sentenced to 48 months for 12 counts of unlawful entry and theft before the magistrate suspended six months on condition, he does not commit an offence of a similar nature within five years while Nkomo had been sentenced to 36 months for eight counts of a similar nature, with six months conditionally suspended.

The duo had served about three months when they were pardoned through the Presidential Amnesty early this year.

Each will now serve an effective seven years including the six months which were brought into effect.

Prosecuting, Mr Derrick Ndlovu said the duo committed the crimes between April and last month in Lupane.

They broke into Mr Velakude Dladla’s place of residence at the District Development Coordinator’s compound twice and stole various kinds of goods worth more than $32 000.

“On the 23rd day of July 2020 the complainant locked his doors as he went to the clinic. The accused arrived during the complainant’s absence and broke the door using an unknown object to gain entry and stole various kinds of goods,” said the prosecutor.

On the other counts Mpunzi and Nkomo broke into Lupane State University’s compound and Zapalala supermarket warehouse where they stole clothes and sugar respectively.

