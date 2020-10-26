Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

VETERAN sports administrator Fredrick Ndlovu has been elected vice president for the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) Zone VI.

Ndlovu, who is a former Matabeleland Volleyball Association chairperson was elected at the CAVB congress that is being held online.

The elective congress that ends today got underway at the weekend.

Ndlovu amassed 37 votes compared to South Africa’s Sundrasagren Reddy who attained 11 votes.

Ndlovu carries with him a wealth of experience which ranges from being president of the zone, secretary general and also Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) president.

His sport administrative foundations were nurtured and perfected when he started off as the chairman of the Bulawayo Volleyball Association then named the Matabeleland Volleyball Association as it embraced the other two Matabeleland provinces.

ZVA president Ringisai Mapondera said Ndlovu’s appointment was set to benefit Zimbabwe Volleyball.

“We are elated with this appointment as it challenges the nation to raise the bar in the development of the sport of volleyball,” he said.

Ndlovu is also a board member with the Zimbabwe Olympics committee (ZOC).

Full elected Cavb Board

President

Mrs Bouhra Hajij Morocco

Vice President

Zone I

Adnan BAKBAK Libya

Zone II

Rodrigues ANTONIO CARLOS Cape Verde

Zone III

Casimir SAWADOGO Burkina Faso

Zone IV

Dokony Adiker IDRISS Chad

Zone V

Waithaka KIONI Kenya

Zone VI

Fredreck NDLOVU Zimbabwe

Five Member

Habu GUMEL Nigeria Sanga Issouf KONE Côte d’Ivoire Daniel Koboa MOLAODI Botswana

Gender minority

Zone VI Agness Nakaonga KAKOMA Zambia Zone VI Mpho PALIME Lesotho

President of the seven zones

Zone I Mustapha LEMOUCHI Algeria Zone II Bai Dodou JALLOW Gambia Zone III Paul ATCHOE Ghana Zone IV Christian MATATA SHWITI Congo Fernand Sauveur RUTERANA Zone VIKhalid CASSAM Mozambique

Zone

VII Kayseeven TEEROOVENGADUM Mauritius

