Herald Reporter

Members of the Broad Alliance Against Sanctions yesterday held a solidarity march at the United States embassy in Harare and denounced the illegal sanctions imposed by Washington in 2001.

The members have been camped at the embassy for almost two years to register their resentment of the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act.

More than 50 waved placards that condemned the illegal sanctions.

They were latter addressed by Bishop Johannes Ndanga of the Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe, who commended them for their resolve to ensure the punitive measures are removed.

“The 557 days that you have been camped here is enough evidence to show that you will not leave the embassy until the sanctions are removed,” said Bishop Ndanga.

The group has been camped at the embassy since March 29, 2019.

The group has in the past given evidence before Parliament’s portfolio committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade chaired by Makonde MP Cde Kindness Paradza (Zanu-PF).

The US government has maintained a sanctions regime against Zimbabwe since 2001 as a direct response to the country’s fast track land reform programme meant to correct colonial land ownership imbalances.

