Paul Pogba has reportedly retired from France international team football after racist comments made by the nation’s president Emmanuel Macron.

It’s been suggested in Middle Eastern media that Pogba came to the decision after the shocking comments made by Macron on Friday as well as the government recent honouring of a teacher who mocked the prophet, Muhammad.

The dramatic chain of events for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner comes after the beheading of a school teacher Samuel Paty, which Macron described as an ‘Islamic terrorist attack’.

He also added: “Unity and firmness are the only answers to the monstrosity of Islamist terrorism.”

It’s believed that Pogba was highly offended by the comments made in the media as a French Muslim and has now opted to step down from representing Le Blues.

-Kickoff.com