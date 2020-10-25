Showbiz Reporter

The last time Stunner made headlines was when he released a freestyle track titled Ndakarhosva Rufu in August this year.

He sang about how God had saved him in order for him to keep Zim Hip Hop alive. In the process, he took a dig at Cal Vin saying he needed to stop complaining about his failures and just release music. This was in reference to Cal Vin’s controversial track, If I was a… which he had just released.

“Cal Vin usadaro, kucomplainer wanyanya. After Luveve Boy wakabva wati nya,” sang Stunner.

Cal Vin, without wasting time, responded to Stunner through a freestyle titled TaliBars where he clapped back at Stunner saying he was using his name to gain likes and retweets in a bid to resuscitate his ailing career.

Their freestyles undeniably kept the music industry buzzing. And now, Cal Vin is no more, leaving Stunner with no one to poke.

Posting on his social media pages following the death of Cal Vin, Stunner said he was honoured to have known and worked with the Luveve boy. The two collaborated on a track titled Mabhebhi Ekuno in 2014 after Cal Vin’s impressive performance at the Zim Hip Hop Awards. Just like the Zikhupan remix with Cassper Nyovest, it was Stunner who approached Cal Vin for a collaboration.

“I’m lost for words, empty inside because this wasn’t even your time to leave this this earth. I’m honoured and blessed to have known you Calvin. Truly, you were a blessing in our hip hop circles and will be missed. My condolences,” wrote Stunner as he posted an image of their single’s cover.

Stunner however encouraged people to take more pictures together saying he was saddened after realising he did not have pictures with the late.

“The crazy thing about being close to someone is you don’t even say ‘yoh bro, let’s get a picture together’. I don’t even have pictures with most of my close colleagues because in my head, you are always there and I see you as and when I want.

“Rest in power bro. Luveve boy forever.”

Another rapper, Ti Gonzi said the local music industry had been robbed of good music that the two were planning on working on.

“Cal Vin come on. This is not what we talked about at the Zima awards. We still needed to do this for Zim hip hop man. Rest in peace champ!!

