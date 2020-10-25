Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BUSINESS has come to a standstill at Luveve 5 in Bulawayo following the news of multi-talented rapper, Cal Vin’s (real name Calvin Nhliziyo) death.

The Zikhupan’ hit-maker, 35, died just after 1AM after he was involved in a hit and run car accident a few metres from his home in Luveve 5.

Luveve is a suburb that was very dear to Cal Vin as he even called himself that Luveve Boy. All he ever wanted to do was represent his suburb, something he did up until his death.

Chronicle Showbiz visited his residence on Sunday shortly after 9AM where mourners were gathered. They were shocked and looked devastated by the loss of Bulawayo’s celebrated musician. Among the mourners, by the time of the visit by this news crew, were Cal Vin’s close friend – comedian Ntando Van Moyo, personality Nigel Ndlovu, up-and-coming RnB teen songstress Helen Nyathi and fellow musician Skaiva.

According to Cal Vin’s family, he was watching football while having drinks with his girlfriend (only identified as Mimi) and friends at Cricket Club in Emakhandeni before the fateful incident.

After Liverpool’s late-night clash with Sheffield United, Cal Vin is reported to have left in the accompany of his girlfriend and two friends.

The leisure spot and his place of residence are approximately 400 metres apart. Having walked for a distance of about 100 metres, a Mazda Familiar is reportedly to have hit him and dragged him for about 60 metres before speeding off, right in front of his girlfriend and friends. He was then ferried to Mpilo hospital and died upon admission.

The news crew observed soil patches which covered blood stains where Cal Vin was run over.

Residents who spoke to this news crew expressed shock and urged police to intensify investigations.

“The boy was a humble person who respected us as neighbours. He lived well among people. What did he do for him to be brutally murdered after all the hard work he had done for music in Bulawayo,” quizzed a neighbour identified as MaSibanda.

Another neighbour, Mrs Ethel Ndlovu said: “The painful part is that this perpetrator had to drag his body all the way, near his house. How do they think the family is feeling now? This is sad and painful.”

Cal Vin’s elder brother, Blessing said: “We’re still yet to come to terms with the death of my younger brother and the culprits should be punished. As a family, we’re still grieving and we’ll give an official comment after we’ve communicated as a family,” he said.

Following this fateful incident, Luveve 5 residents have said the road where the accident occurred needs to be cleansed.

Efforts to get a comment from the police were unsuccessful as they indicated that they would have full details of the case later today. – @mthabisi_mthire

Like this: Like Loading...