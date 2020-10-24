Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THE cream of Zimbabwean music last night came together for the Anti-Sanctions Virtual Gala, a musical extravaganza set to commemorate the Anti-Sanctions Day.

Zimbabwe has been under illegal sanctions for the past 20 years following the successful land reform exercise at the turn of the millennium.

This year’s Anti-Sanctions theme is: “Resilience, Progress and Solidarity under an environment of sanctions.”

More than 30 musical acts, among them Jeys Marabini, Sandra Ndebele, Iyasa, Jah Master, Enzo Ishall, Minister Mahendere, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Selmor Mtukudzi, Judgement Yard, Sniper Storm, Diamond Música, Progress Chipfumo, Juntal, Allan, Tryson and Douglas Chimbetu, Chief Hwenje, Mechanic Manyeruke, Mzoe7, Hwabaraty, Bolamba Culture Birds, Kireni Zulu, LMG Choir, Poptain/Allana, Franco Dhaka Slomo, Peter Moyo, Bruce Machingura, Irene Mutangadura, Mahendere Senior, Sweet Moby and Vimbai Zimuto were part of the gala.

Speaking before the gala at Rainbow Hotel in Bulawayo yesterday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa urged Zimbabweans to tune in as it was for a noble cause.

“This is an opportunity; we should all be united and call for the unconditional removal of these illegal economic sanctions. We love you; we love our Zimbabwean artistes; we thank everybody that has made this possible,” she said.

The gala started at 6pm and was expected to run until 6am today. The gala was held virtually and beamed live on ZBCtv, Zimpapers Television Network and Heritage Tv Facebook pages because of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions that limit the number of people in public gatherings.

Before the event, Minister Mutsvangwa addressed the small crowd comprised mostly of artistes at the venue. She also joined gospel musicians minister Mahendere Senior and Baba Mechanic Manyeruke, Afro jazz exponent Jeys Marabini on stage during their rehearsals. She danced to their music showing off nimble feet on all three occasions.

During her brief address, Minister Mutsvangwa said it was an honour for Zimbabwe to have support from Sadc for the removal of the illegal sanctions.

