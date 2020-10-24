TOP Zanu PF officials in Chikomba district, Mashonaland East province, have been exposed for allegedly demanding bribes from prospective candidates so they could influence the outcome of the party’s looming district co-ordinating committee (DCC) elections.

By Miriam Mangwaya

The alleged scam was exposed in an audio recording of a telephone conversation between Zanu PF councillor Lovemore Mufamba and DCC aspiring candidate Alfred Pedzisa, which has gone viral.

In the six-minute long audio, Mufamba is heard naming three Zanu PF provincial members in Chivhu whom he claimed demanded US$300 from him so that they could disregard CVs for other aspirants.

This, they said, would ensure that Mufamba gets a DCC post which was not disclosed in the audio.

Mufamba also claimed that the three provincial members namely Moses Mataruse, Clifford Ngirazi and one Songore had the capacity to tamper with other candidates’ CVs and alter their contents in favour of a candidate who would have bribed them.

“Each of the provincial members wants US$100, so I am busy looking for someone who can lend me $300 so that I give them and they consider my CV,” Mufamba allegedly said in the audio.

“They told me they could access councillor Israel Dhikinya’s CV (chairperson for Chikomba (Rural District Council) and alter it to another less influential post. They can also do that to many other aspirants whom the leadership is not pleased with.”

Pedzisa confirmed the authenticity of the recording, but declined to comment on the matter.

“I am also an aspiring candidate in the DCC elections hence I cannot comment on the matter. You can get a comment from party leadership,” said Pedzisa who is eyeing the DCC chairmanship.

Mufamba also confirmed to NewsDay Weekender that he was the one recorded talking to Pedzisa over the phone.

“I am not worried that the audio was leaked. This is election time, there is a lot of treachery, deceit and blackmailing but the truth always prevails,” Mufamba said.

He, however, refused to comment on his fate in the party.

Both Mataruse and Ngirazi dismissed claims that they were demanding bribes to influence poll outcomes. They referred questions to the party provincial chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza, who was not picking calls.

