FORMER Highlanders coach Reuben Tsengwa has died.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

Tsengwa died on Thursday of a yet to be confirmed ailment.

Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe confirmed Tsengwa’s death in a statement yesterday.

“We have learnt with sadness the passing on of a Bosso son Reuben Tsengwa who died yesterday at the age of 60. Tsengwa, a Bosso junior product himself, also served the club as juniors coach before deputising Methembe Ndlovu in the first team in 2006.

He also had a short stint as the first team head coach before he left the club in 2009,” Mhlophe said.

Burial arrangements are yet to be announced and mourners are gathered at Number Q44 Mzilikazi, Bulawayo.

