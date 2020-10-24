A 36-YEAR-OLD Ruwa tenant has been jailed to 18 months for forging her daughter’s birth certificate in a bid to inherit her late landlord’s estate.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Abigail Muchafuruka was sentenced by Marondera magistrate Ignatius Mhene, who later commuted the sentence to 420 hours of community service at Ruwa Police Station.

The court heard that Muchafuruka forged her daughter’s birth certificate and submitted it in court on July 9 this year in a bid to claim a stake in her later landlord, Peter Kandawasvika’s estate.

The forged document indicated that the deceased was the child’s biological father.

Muchafuruka told the court that she had an affair with the late Kandawasvika, resulting in the birth of her daughter but her claims were dismissed after records at the Registrar-General’s Office revealed that the child’s original document had no father’s name.

The matter came to light after the deceased’s wife noted that there was different printing on the child’s forged birth certificate.

John Hama represented the State.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw