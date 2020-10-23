Eddie Chikamhi

THE Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry, has implored Treasury to consider allocating more funding to the sector.

She told parliamentarians sport has become an expensive business since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coventry made the remarks in a ministerial statement in the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

“It would be amiss if I do not share with you the evolution, in cost centres, that have been caused by the emergence of Covid-19,’’ she said.

“For every national sport association to resume activity, there should be adequate presence of personal protective equipment (PPEs), testing funds and even more the use of bio-secure bubbles.

“This equipment, that is for the safety of athletes and athlete support personnel, do not come cheap and require the net capacitation of our National Sport Associations as well as clubs.’’

The Ministry recently received a $10 million Covid-19 relief package to support local athletes during the pandemic.

Under the programme, elite athletes vying to qualify for international competitions, were allocated $8 000 each to assist their preparations.

Those angling to represent the country at regional level were given $5 000 each while the athletes representing the nation at national level were guaranteed $3 000.

Athletes competing at community, and ward level, were also handed a one-off payment of $2 000.

Coventry said more funding was needed.

“The Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, through Treasury, has been able to share funding with national sport associations, through the Athletes Relief Fund, but is not enough for these requirements,’’ she said.

“The onus is on this House, to determine if more funding can be channelled to sport for such purposes.

“I would like to once again take this opportunity to appreciate the hunger for sport, as contained in the inquiry, and would be glad if the same can be invested in the support, maintenance and sustenance of the sport in our various constituencies for an active Zimbabwe.

“Moreso, I would want this House to note that investment required to deliver sport is now different, as the uses of bubbles and testing, has severely transformed the cost centres of sport.

“It is, therefore, my plea… that as we prepare the budgets for sport, let this new development be considered.’’

The sports industry was nearly crippled by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

“As the Ministry trudges ahead with the staggered resumption of sport, guided by the set criteria, high-risk sporting disciplines have begun to apply for the resumption of activities,” said Coventry.

“In their application, they have also been requested to put the measures that they are putting in place to mitigate contraction, and spread of Covid-19, as guided by their international federations.

“Zimbabwe Cricket has successfully re-applied, following its undertaking to follow Covid-19 procedures. as well as guidelines by the International Cricket Council,” said Coventry.

“Football has also applied for the resumption of the domestic league and their application, with the recommendation of the Sports and Recreation Commission, has been approved.

“The domestic league will resume in a staggered way, starting with the PSL and Women’s League as well as international matches, which will resume with the use of bio-secure bubbles.”

The PSL have proposed to hold a two-week tournament using the bubble concept but the event but the event hangs in balance because of lack of funding.

The league had initially drafted a US$1.1 million for a six-week period but they have since gone back to the drawing board to revise the figures.

Coventry told Parliamentarians her Ministry has come up with their own solutions to protect the health and safety of all involved.

“As a Ministry and Government, we have noted the commencement of activity in other countries but the solutions to the containment of Covid-19 do not require a copy and paste attitude but systematic approaches in the interest of our athletes and athlete support personnel.

“We understand the anxiety for sport, particularly football but, for the love of our athletes and support personnel, let us be patient as the best environment is being created for the resumption of the ‘world’s most beautiful game’.

“Let me proceed to say that our first priority is the safety of our people and, secondly, is the resumption of sport.

“With that being said, in terms of soccer directly, we will start with the PSL and the Women’s League.

“Once that bubble concept is done in the form of a mini-league, we will be able to see the capacity, and the capability of the other divisions and leagues that fall below them.’’

