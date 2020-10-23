Yoliswa Dube-Moyo

It would seem the PiChani, a lifestyle, food and fashion event that happened in the city last weekend ruffled some feathers. A lot of people complained about not being invited yet the founder and fashion enthusiast Gilmore Tee explained after the previous edition that the event was to celebrate his achievements with people in his inner circle.

The event was sparkly alright! I get why anyone would be sad not to have been invited. I wasn’t invited either, but I didn’t know this until recently. I actually thought the event was advertised, people bought tickets and I just didn’t care enough to attend. I’m a bit of an introvert and struggle with crowds and new faces, I probably wouldn’t have gone anyway, even if I were invited.

Anyway, the PiChani happened. It was the definition of glitz and glam. I saw pictures and a lot of the people who attended were dressed to the nines! I don’t know what they ate or drank, but the décor was fancy. Top drawer stuff. I could tell it was a great event.

The country has been steadily easing restrictions since the national lockdown imposed on March 30 in an effort to slow the spread of the global Covid-19 pandemic. As the arts industry opens up, it would mean there will be many more events happening and all the more reason for you to dress up! It is summer time after all, it makes dressing up even more exciting.

What was clear from the PiChani was that attendees were following a particular theme. It’s always important to go with the dress code your host gives you, even if it doesn’t ordinarily go with your style.

Also, there comes a time when “laid back” just doesn’t cut it and you need to do a little extra; show off the fashionista in you.

Remember this style secret — the way you dress carries certain messages to those who meet you and equally important is being appropriate for a particular space and age group.

Appropriate dress along with basic etiquette is one of the most important aspects to being stylish. It’s important to wear appropriate clothing to certain places or for particular occasions, even when you sometimes feel the clothes are not roomy enough.

There is usually an acceptable normal for most occasions, and that’s what people go by. For example, one wouldn’t wear pyjamas out to a five-star restaurant or a ball gown to a pyjama party.

Everything is acceptable within certain parameters. If you’re going to a fancy party, for example, it could be anything from nice dress pants and a fancy top to a full-length ball gown, dresses, skirts, pants and shirts.

There is nothing more uncomfortable than showing up in blue jeans and a t-shirt when everyone else is wearing dress clothes. Similarly, there is nothing worse than showing up in very dressy clothes when everyone else is wearing sneakers and jeans.

If you’ve been invited somewhere, always check with your host if you’re in doubt of the dress code. I’ve said this before, we form first impressions and overall judgments about people by the way they dress.

You’ll be more comfortable, less conscious of your looks and definitely enjoy the event more when you’re dressed appropriately.

Nothing is worse than being dressed inaptly for an important event, you’ll be remembered for the wrong reasons.

But, while you slay and attend these events, remember we’re not out of the woods yet. Covid-19 is still among us.

Protect yourself and others. Wear your mask, wash your hands frequently, sanitise and observe social distance.

Until next week, flaunt your pattern and style and don’t forget to catch up with me on Twitter handle [email protected]

