Sithatshisiwe Gwaza, Sunday News Reporter

A Bulawayo based modeling agency, Truth Models Academy, will on Saturday hold a Family fun day and Face of truth competition in the city.

The director of the academy, Pardon Khaya, said there will also be a graduation ceremony for models who have been undergoing training for the past four months.

“The event is starting with the Family fun day for Truth models parents and families to gain knowledge on modelling, followed by the graduation ceremony which is also the competition of Face of truth. The competition is also the first ever clash of the Queens competition, having Miss Lupane State University , Miss National University of Science and Technology, Miss Zimbabwe Schools and Miss Valentine, among others,” he said.

Khaya said many talented models were deprived of their chance to explore and excel because their families do not understand the dynamics of the industry.

“Having a family fun day and a pageantry competition is meant to change the negative perception that the society has stamped on modeling.”

The show will also promote local artist Elbee, who is going to perform.

