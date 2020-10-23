Africa Moyo

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange has been launched today, in a development that marks the establishment of an Offshore Financial Services Centre in the world famous resort town.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said the bourse is expected to create a global platform for the trading of stocks in foreign currency in a way that promotes foreign investment into Zimbabwe and the region.

Prof Ncube said: “The establishment of the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange marks the beginning in earnest, of our journey towards the establishment of an Offshore Financial Services Centre in Victoria Falls.

“The move will go down as the laying of the foundation stone of the Offshore Financial ServicesCentre and thus is a key pillar supporting efforts to grow Victoria Falls’ status as not just a Special Economic Zone, but an offshore financial hub,” said Prof Ncube.

He said Government saw an opportunity to work with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in creating a global platform for the trading of stocks in foreign currency.

Several top officials attended the launch.

