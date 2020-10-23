Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THIRTY musical acts among them Jeys Marabini, Sandra Ndebele, Iyasa, Jah Master, Enzo Ishall, Minister Mahendere, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Selmor Mtukudzi and Judgement Yard will be part of the Anti-Sanctions Virtual Gala tonight.

The Gala will be held in Bulawayo at the Rainbow Hotel and will be broadcast live on ZBCtv, Heritage Tv and Zimpapers Television Network. The show will start at 6PM and end the next day at 6AM.

Other artistes include Sniper Storm, Diamond Musica, Progress Chipfumo, Juntal, Allan, Tryson and Douglas Chimbetu, Chief Hwenje, Mechanic Manyeruke, Mzoe7, Hwabaraty, Bolamba Culture Birds, Kireni Zulu, LMG Choir, Poptain/Allana, Franco Dhaka Slomo, Peter Moyo, Bruce Machingura, Irene Mutangadura, Mahendere Senior, Enzo Ishall, Sweet Moby and Vimbai Zimuto.

More to follow . . .

Like this: Like Loading...