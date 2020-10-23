The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the strict protocols and match procedures ahead of the historic 2020/21 DStv Premiership season this weekend

After the success of the biological safe environment in Gauteng to end the Absa Premiership campaign last season, the PSL has confirmed a continuation of several rulings for the new season.

Having received a three-week pre-season before the MTN8 marked the start of the new campaign last weekend, there will no longer be mandatory water breaks but match officials will have the final say.

Compliance Officer’s will be required for each of the 16 professional clubs that will oversee that playing kits are changed at half-time while screening of players, match officials and the entire club staff and media will be undertaken.

Each fixture will have a moment of silence in remembrance for all those who have lost their lives during the global pandemic and in reference to the games, a few rules from last season remain in place.

A 20-man squad can be named for each matchday, which includes the starting eleven, nine substitutes – that will maintain a safe distance in the technical area – along with seven coaching staff members are also allowed.

Five substitutes will be available in order to safeguard players from injuries and fatigue but coaches have to make their respective changes with three separate opportunities.

However, in cup games, an additional opportunity is offered (4) to each team if the game is deadlocked and moved towards extra-time.-Kicckoff.com.

