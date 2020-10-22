ZIMBABWE international midfielder, Willard Katsande, has given great service to Kaizer Chiefs but knows he now faces a serious challenge for his spot in the team from an emerging crop of players.

The former Warriors captain is one of the old guards at the Amakhosi who are expected to provide guidance to the young guns.

New coach Gavin Hunt is a believer in the youthful players whom he feels deserve a chance to help Chiefs rediscover the pedigree that can sweep them back to the podium of champions.

Bernard Parker is the old member of the old guard.

Players like Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Bloem and Happy Mashiane all saw little game time, under former coach Ernst Middendorp, but Hunt appears to have more faith in them.

Now the championship-winning coach has specifically mentioned Zimbabwean midfielder Katsande and Parker as having their places under real threat from these emerging players.

“These guys (Katsande and Parker) have given some unbelievable service to football,’’ Hunt told Marawa Sport Worldwide on Metro FM.

“They have won a lot of trophies, they have been here for some time.

“I understand that people are always looking for something special.

“But, until somebody comes up, like right now with our situation, and puts his hand up and says “I am willin.” Willard and Bernard both know that these young players are good like the young (Njabulo) Bloem in Katsande’s place.

“He had a fantastic game (against Maritzburg United), came on and changed the game.’’

Hunt said the real test will come from getting the consistency needed to play at a high level, week in and week out.

“But, he has to be on a consistency level of playing. I have to give him opportunities, which I will do,’’ he said.

“And, he has to keep on challenging Willard, and Willard has to say, “These people are on my case.”

“Like in all sports, like in boxing when you get older, somebody is going to be better than you.

“Same as Bernard, he has some young boys up there, the (Lebogang) Lesako, (Keletso) Sifama coming up.

“These boys are going to be challenging him.

“But, right now I don’t see players being put out of position unless somebody really puts his hand up and says, ‘Right, I’m here.’ Look at Bloem on Sunday.”

Parker, however, lasted the entire match against Maritzburg, while Katsande was suspended.

Chiefs now gear up to face Mamelodi Sundowns in tomorrow’s opening Premier Soccer League match. — Sports Reporter/Goal.com

