THE calls by President Mnangagwa yesterday for Zimbabweans to unite and contribute towards development of the country to secure a brighter future should be heeded by all patriots.

Speaking as he delivered the State of the Nation Address as he opened the third session of the Ninth Parliament in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa reminded Zimbabweans that the country is their only home and therefore, concerted efforts should be made towards its upliftment.

The President’s calls come a few days before the Anti-Sanctions Day where the world will join the Sadc region on October 25 in calling for the removal of the punitive illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West.

Held for the second year running, the Anti-Sanctions Day comes at a time when some Zimbabweans have engaged in a smear campaign against the country and Government peddling falsehoods with the aim of tarnishing the nation’s image.

While the region, continent and the rest of the world have stood with Zimbabwe in denouncing illegal sanctions, there are some elements, working with some NGOs that have campaigned for the sanctions to remain.

It is against this background that President Mnangagwa’s address proves that campaigning against one’s country is only shooting oneself on the foot.

“I wish to remind us all that first and foremost, we are Zimbabweans. This is our only home and our motherland.

“We are on a new path. A path towards a modern, prosperous and stronger Zimbabwe. I encourage you all to be partners in this journey. Let us be decisive, deliberate, purposeful and thorough in all our actions,” said President Mnangagwa.

“A brighter future depends on all of us. We are stronger when we work together. We are stronger when we believe and work hard to achieve our plans and Vision.

“No matter the challenges and no matter the obstacles whether natural or man-made, let us always seek to promote our national interests, in unity and love, for the development and prosperity of our beloved country.”

The coming of the Second Republic has brought about many liberties in the country giving plurality in the country never experienced before. This is illustrated by the record number of candidates that took part in the 2018 elections, a number never recorded before since the country’s Independence in 1980.

In their diversity, however, Zimbabweans should remain united under the country’s flag and bound by the country’s national interest, those principles of the nation that can never be negotiated or compromised.

This includes the freedom by Zimbabweans to enjoy life under a thriving economy free from the constraints of the illegal and punitive sanctions imposed on the country by the West.

Any act, therefore, that stands in the way of Zimbabweans and a better life becomes an act against the national interest.

Despite differences of opinion on matters and different political persuasions, it is the duty of all patriotic Zimbabweans to stand with the people in the pursuit of transforming their lives for the better.

It is inspiring that despite the punitive sanctions, effects of the ravaging Covid-19 and successive droughts, the Second Republic has managed to record successes across sectors towards the development of the country.

There is no doubt that once the impediments of sanctions are removed, the country will thrive.

Some elements have also sought to politicise the issue of civil servants’ salaries, particularly teachers as the Government adopted a phased opening of schools due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The President, however, said the Government was implementing a raft of measures across sectors to improve the lives of Zimbabweans.

He said consultations in the Tripartite Negotiating Forum were going on well towards the establishment of an Unemployment Benefit Fund that will cover workers in case of retrenchment, or natural disasters which cause work stoppages.

“Related to this, I have directed the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare to set up a robust Labour Market Information System, to facilitate the provision of timeous, reliable labour market information and associated policies,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Government takes note of the legitimate calls for better working conditions by our teachers, health workers and public service in general. We will do our best to ameliorate their concerns and improve their plight.”

Under the restrictive circumstances, the Government has done its best to deliver on its promises to improve the quality of life for all Zimbabweans and in its support, Zimbabweans must stand together and speak with one voice on issues that matter to the nation and its people.

