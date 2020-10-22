Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

THE Mighty Warriors have been placed in a tricky group in the COSAFA Championships draw which was conducted this morning.

The regional football tournament will run from November 3 to 18, at the Nelson Mandela Bay, in Port Elizabeth. Zimbabwe are in Group C, which also features Botswana and East African guests Tanzania.

Tanzania are perennial guests at the tournament and have, in the past, proved to be competitive. Botswana women’s football has been on the rise but their national team has always played second fiddle to Zimbabwe.

There will be a change in format, with three pools, instead of the two that were initially planned. The top side, in each pool, will advance to the semi-finals.

They will be joined by the best-placed runner-up. The Mighty Warriors are scheduled to get into camp soon to begin preparations for the Championships.

Group A: South Africa, Eswatini, Comoros, Angola.

Group B: Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho.

Group C: Zimbabwe, Botswana, Tanzania.

