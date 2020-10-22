Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have been drawn to play against Botswana as well as Tanzania at next month’s Cosafa Women’s Championship to be played in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa next month.

The Cosafa Women’s Championship is scheduled for 3-14 November and will run concurrently with the Under-17 competition.

Zimbabwe, coached Sithethelwe Sibanda will square off with Botswana and East African nation Tanzania in group C as they search for their second Cosafa women’s title having only won the competition in 2011. Last year, Zimbabwe topped their group before they lost 3-1 to eventual champions South Africa in the semifinals. The Mighty Warriors went on to take the bronze with a 3-0 triumph over Botswana.

Hosts and defending champions South Africa are the top seeds in Group A and have been drawn alongside Eswatini, Comoros and Angola in what will be a tough pool that will provide fierce clashes.

It is a difficult pool to call, with Eswatini and Angola likely to provide stern tests for the home nation, and Comoros expected to be stronger than when South Africa defeated them 17-0 last year.

Last year’s runners up Zambia head Group B and will come up against old foes Malawi and Lesotho.

Only the top team in each pool and the best runner-up advance to the semifinals.

The Cosafa Women’s Under-17 Championship will also be played concurrently from November 5-13, and features five sides in a single pool which will be played on a round-robin basis. South Africa, Comoros, Tanzania, defending champions Zambia and Zimbabwe are teams taking part in the Under-17 Championship.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Football Association has announced the appointment of Tafadzwa Basera as the team manager of the national senior women team. Zifa said the appointment is with immediate effect and Basera will work with the association on an informal basis. She replaces Charity Mudzviti. Basera will be responsible for logistical and welfare issues of the Mighty Warriors and will work closely with the general manager of all national teams, Wellington Mpandare.

COSAFA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP POOLS

Group A

South Africa

Eswatini

Comoros

Angola

Group B

Zambia

Malawi

Lesotho

Group C

Zimbabwe

Botswana

Tanzania

@Mdawini_29

Like this: Like Loading...