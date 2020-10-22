Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

BULAWAYO continues be on an upward trend in terms of new Covid-19 cases with the city contributing 18 out of the 28 new case recorded in the country cases yesterday.

The province further had three Covid-19 related deaths as of Wednesday.

Over the past week Bulawayo has had a sharp increase of Covid-19 cases with health officials warning that the second wave of the global pandemic is upon the city and could be deadly if people fail to uphold preventive measures.

According to the latest statistics provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care as of Wednesday the country recorded 28 new cases and three deaths.

“28 new cases and three deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. All 28 are local cases, deaths were reported by Bulawayo province. The seven-day rolling average for new cases rises to 23 from 22.

“33 new recoveries were reported, the national recovery rate stands at 94 percent and active cases go down to 254,” reads the update.

To date, since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 2020, the country has recorded 8 215 cases, 7725 recoveries and 236 deaths.

