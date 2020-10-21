Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE second edition of the ZimStars Awards is expected to be held virtually next month with the country’s talented and fast-rising artistes and personalities set to be honoured.

This year’s nominees list is quite refreshing as it is filled with new faces, from musicians, actors, dancers, producers to online television stations. Not only does it have new names, it is balanced as outstanding artistes from all corners of the country have been included.

In the music category, notable among the nominees is high flying Jah Master, Asaph, Poptain, Allanah, Van Choga, Vuyo Brown, Tebza, Sikhosana, Mzoe 7 and Novuyo Seagirl. Up-and-coming hip-hop musician Boy Nino, who expressed his dismay after not getting a nomination at the Bulawayo Arts Awards, finally got the recognition he was yearning for as he is nominated in the Best Newcomer category as well as Outstanding Music Video.

Fast-growing online television stations ZTN, Onvi and Nash TV are also nominated.

The first edition of the ZimStars awards was held virtually in February this year with artistic work from 2019 being recognised.

Founded by Tinashe Mandlokuwa, a 19-year-old boy from Gweru who is studying film and television production at College of Creative Arts Africa, the awards seek to raise awareness countrywide about the importance of arts in the economy.

Mandlokuwa said the awards are aimed at uplifting the country’s artistes.

“ZimStars Arts Awards recognise achievements of outstanding Zimbabwean creatives and their work in the arts and culture industry. The awards serve to recognise passionate men and women who have diverse skills and talents in this field.

“The awards are mainly focused on uplifting the youth and creatives in Zimbabwe and in the diaspora, to show appreciation and support to the young creatives,” said Mandlokuwa.

He said the awards ceremony will be held in November on a date yet to be announced.

Voting has already begun and is expected to close on November 5.

Below is a list of the nominees:

Music and poetry category

Outstanding Musician

Poptain

Nutty O

Hillzy

Sha Sha

Van Choga

Outstanding Album/ Body of Work:

Bryan K — Bibo Worldwide

Buffalo Souljah — Unity Album

Hillzy — Chisikana

Takura — Star Signs

Rymez — Pungwe Sessions

Song of The Year:

Jah Master — Hello Mwari

Anallah & Poptain — Fadza Mutengi

Asaph — Aspheli Moya

Nutty O — Safe

Holy Ten — Ndaremerwa

Outstanding Music Video

Mzoe 7 — Asambeni

Boy Nino ft Kyla Blac — Wave

Takura — Mufaro

Nox — My Melody

Valee Music & Charlie Kay — Sondela

Outstanding Poet

Shaznay Wood

Tinashe Tafirenyika

The Unspoken

Kuda Rice

Shaldo

Best Choreography

John Cole

Airborne Masangomai

Noni Madzinga

Malowizzy

Best Diaspora Artist

Kazz Khalif

Tina Masawi

Donel Mangena

Lamont Chitepo

Brian Nhira

Best Music Producer

Akay King

Rodney Beatz

Levels

Murphy Cubic

LeeKay

Best Newcomer

M-killer the gorilla

Anita Jackson

Poptain

Allanah

Boy Nino

Kyla Black

Best Music Video Director

Director Dave

Simdoc

Charles Mugamiri jr

Andy Cutta

Kmane

Zororai Chibuwe

People’s Choice

Van Choga

Skhosana Buhlungu

Xavier

Jah Master

Best Collaboration

Fadza Mutengi — Poptain ft Allanah

Ginde — Crooger ft Asaph and TiGonzi

Unonzani —Jah Master ft Anita Jackson

Bad Vibes — Crisswiss ft The Dot, Lee Mchoney

Sondela — Valee Music & Charlie Kay

Film and Television categories

Best Actor

Tinodaishe Chitima on Shaina The Movie

Everson K Chieza on Wadiwa Wepamoyo

Farai Chigudo

Tendai Guni

Best Actress

Wilmah Munemera on Shaina The Movie

Tendaiishe Chitima on Cookoff

Tadiwa Kimberly Bopoto on Wadiwa Wepamoyo

Zihlo Ndlovu

Outstanding Film Director & Producer

Derby Beta (Director)

Zeauty Masvaure (Director)

Simbarashe Masango (Producer)

Joe Njagu (Director)

Outstanding Full Length Film

Shaina: Beauty Masvaure

Gonarezhou: Sydney Taivavashe

Chinhoyi 7: Moses Matanda

Cook Off: Tomas Brickhill

Outstanding Short Film

Amanxeba (Scars) — Tinashe Gijima

Things We Do For Love —College Central

Fatima — Igi Matope

Best TV Series — Indlalifa – J Sibanda

Wadiwa Wepamoyo — Derby Beta

Isipho Sami — Thembelihle Moyo

Pink and Purple — Onvi Tv

Art, Fashion and Kulcha categories

Best Female Model

Natasha Gora

Rossina (Zina)

Yolanda Cream

Best Male Model

Ben Chest

Lancelot Ndlovu

Chikomborero Tyrone Siwawa

Jimmy Mhlanga

Best Fashion Designer

Benjamin Chiyangwa

Ric Chasers

Joan Nyambe

PVO threads — Claybirds

Best Socialite

Lorraine Guyo

Dj Towers

Moana Amuli

Zim-fit-Mums

Outstanding Presenter

Paulla Paloma

Donna Ncube

Yahya Good Vibes

Butterfly

Simba Mudereri (Massive Mandebvu)

Outstanding Graphics Design

Sticky zw

Panashe Shumbayawonda

Life of Tiddy

Mwale Arts

Best Social Media based category

Outstanding Young Entrepreneurs

Ray Vines —Mukukuzvi

Kuda Manase — Four Promotion

Ric Chasers — Chasers Clothing

Tatenda Samukange — Skylake Borehole Drilling

Outstanding Comedian/ Viner

Long John

Tsoanelo Moyo

Ruvarashe Hapaguti Mamii

Zimbo Spirited

Outstanding Online Media Group

Onvi tv

Zimcelebs

Ingoda Tv

Zimcitizen news

Best Online Broadcaster

ZTN

Nash TV

Bus Stop TV

Ngoda TV

Outstanding Musician per genre category

ZIM DANCE HALL

Allanah

Jah Master

Allanah

Van Choga

HIP HOP

Asaph

Pro beatz

Lee Mchoney

Natasha Muz

TheRealNigist

AFRO POP

Chashe

Jazz Prosper

Qeqeshiwe

K Cool

R N B SOUL/JAZZ

Vuyo Brown

Berita

Bryan K

Hwabaraty

DANCE/HOUSE

Novuyo Seagirl

Majoer Prodi

Mzoe 7

Tebza

Sabroso

Like this: Like Loading...