ZIMBABWE cricket players and officials returned negative results from the COVID-19 tests they were subjected to on their arrival in Pakistan.

The side immediately got down to business when they trained for the first time in Pakistan on Wednesday, ahead of the eagerly awaited limited-overs series against the hosts.

Stand-in head coach Douglas Hondo took the players through their paces during the practice session held at the Army Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi.

The tourists all stepped out for training in a buoyant mood after the entire squad of 32, including support staffers, returned negative results from the COVID-19 tests they were subjected to on their arrival in Pakistan on Tuesday.

Although they have access to training facilities, they will remain quarantined in Rawalpindi until next Tuesday. The first of the three one-day international (ODI) matches between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played on October 30, with the other two pencilled in for November 1 and 3.

The three ODIs, which are part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, will all be played in Rawalpindi. Lahore will host the three-match Twenty20 international series between the two sides that will immediately follow on November 7, 8 and 10.

Zimbabwe Squad for Pakistan Tour:

Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams

