BOSSO benefactors from across the globe have come to the aid of the Highlanders Royals through donations that were received by the club today, while their male counterparts have been getting donations from various spheres, little attention was paid to the ladies side.

Just like men sides, the Royals have also been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and the donations have certainly come as a timely boost.

The Royals received food hampers from a group of well wishers in the diaspora, as well as a playing kit from Hope Through Sports (HoTS), an organisation founded by Talent Ncube and Kevin Ngwenya.

Each of the 25 food hampers included 10kg mealie meal , two litres cooking oil, two kg sugar, sanitary wear, soap, two kilograms of rice, colgate, lotion and chunks.

“We appreciate the challenges being faced by the Highlanders Royals FC in these difficult times. We hope this small gesture will ease some of the day to day challenges faced by our players,” read a joint statement from the Diasporans.

Royals coordinator, Sibekiwe Ndlovu, who sourced the donations was pleased that well wishers had come forward to assist the side.

“It’s the first time to get such a donation in this time, we hope we have more people coming in to assist the girls because they really need everyone’s support in this period.

Royals coach Vusumuzi Moyo felt the donations came as a huge motivating factor for the girls.

“I’m very happy with this gesture, this is what motivates the players to keep playing. This will also motivate others join the team.

“We are pleased to have reviewed the kit too.

“The major challenge we have is lack of equipment, we hope to improve in that regard,” said Moyo.

