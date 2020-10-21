Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ONE more Covid-19 related death was reported in Matabeleland South bringing to 233 the number of people who have succumbed to the pandemic in Zimbabwe.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said 28 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours as active cases rose from 244 to 262.

According to the Ministry, the new cases were recorded in Bulawayo, Harare, Manicaland and Matabeleland South.

“As of 20 October 2020, Zimbabwe has recorded 8 187 confirmed cases including 7 692 recoveries and 233 deaths. Twenty-eight new cases and one death were reported in the last 24 hours and the seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 22 from 20 the previous day,” read the statement from the Ministry.

Of the 28 new cases, 20 are local while eight are returnees from South Africa.

Nine new recoveries were recorded in Bulawayo and Matabeleland North.

The national recovery rate stands at 94 percent while active cases went up to 262.

About 791 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were done while positivity rate was 3.5 percent.

[email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...