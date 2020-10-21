Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE 13th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo begins tomorrow through the virtual platform with more than 150 local and international exhibitors expected to participate.

Organiser of the event, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), said the virtual expo was one of the first of its kind in Africa and promises to deliver a first-class platform for exhibitors and buyers.

“The 13th edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo 2020 roars into life virtually. ZTA will hold its first ever virtual Sanganai/Hlanganani – World Tourism Expo exhibition from 22 to 23 October 2020,” said the tourism authority in a statement.

“The Sanganai/Hlanganani Virtual platform will be one of the first of its kind to be hosted in Africa and promises to deliver a first-class platform for exhibitors and buyers.”

The virtual exhibition forms part of the Tourism Recovery Plan with the aim of achieving a US$5 billion economy by 2025. Recently, the Government re-opened the tourism sector after six months of Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. ZTA said the re-opening of the tourism sector was likely to boost domestic and international visits to local attractions.

