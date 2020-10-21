Victor Maphosa Herald Reporter

POLICE have to date arrested five armed robbers in connection with a robbery incident which occurred in Belvedere in Harare recently.

The five are Polite Sibanda (30), an alleged deserter from the army, Khumbulani Mapingire (38) who is alleged to be a former police officer, Mandla Malinga (45), Dingani Ndlovu (36) and Mehluli Ncube (40).

They are facing robbery, attempted murder and murder charges.

Two people died in the shootout on the day of the robbery.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“Two of the armed robbers, Malinga and Ndlovu were arrested in Bulawayo. They were conducting their robbery activities in Harare and Bulawayo. Police are leaving no stone unturned to bring the other five who are at large, to book,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

