Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

A 32-year-old Harare man escaped death by a whisker after he was suddenly stabbed seven times with a knife while drinking beer in Epworth, Harare, a court heard yesterday.

Privilege Rumbe (24) was facing attempted murder charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga.

He was remanded in custody to November 4, as magistrates cannot grant bail for violent crimes and the accused in such cases must apply for one at the High Court.

The court heard that on October 17 Justice Masvaure was drinking beer with his friends at Chiremba Business Centre, Epworth, and so was Rumbe.

It is alleged that Rumbe suddenly attacked Masvaure with a knife and stabbed him seven times all over the body over an undisclosed dispute.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Rumbe’s arrest.

Meanwhile a 39-year-old Esigodini man was fatally assaulted by five men after he had earlier on engaged in a fist fight with one of the suspects. Two of the suspects have since been arrested.

In a second killing, which occurred in Bulawayo last Thursday, a 22-year-old man was also fatally assaulted by seven men after having a misunderstanding over payment of wages.

The man’s friend was also severely assaulted. Six of the suspects have been arrested. Police said in Plumtree, a man aged 25 who was drinking beer at a shopping centre had a misunderstanding with another man over an undisclosed matter. He was then stabbed with a knife on the chest and he died on the spot.

The assailant has since been arrested and the okapi knife was recovered hidden in the thatched roof of his bedroom hut.

