Ivan Zhakata Court Correspondent

A Harare woman yesterday approached the Harare Civil Court seeking a peace order against her neighbours whom she accused of terrorising her because they are envious of her sister’s property.

The sister stays abroad. Mrs Marvellous Mudzvova from Granary told magistrate Ms Meenal Narotam that her neighbours, Ngonidzashe Makuni, Prosper Singe, Simbarashe Rudhanda, Kalisto Dengedza and Joseph Mbewe were disturbing her peace by assaulting and shouting obscenities at her every time they meet.

She said she was now afraid of walking in the neighbourhood alone.

“They harass, torment, threaten, insult, assault, stalk and humiliate me in front of our other neighbours. The respondents are very violent and have caused malicious damage to my sister’s property in Granary.

“If this honourable court delays in giving me a remedy I will continue to suffer irreparable harm. I therefore pray for a peace order in terms of my draft order,” Ms Mudzvova said.

The accused were not present to respond to the allegations but were aware of the court session after they signed a return of service papers served on them by police officers.

Magistrate Narotam then gave a default judgement and ordered the four to stop abusing Mrs Mudzvova in any way.

Ms Narotam told Mrs Mudzvova to get the order from the clerk of court and serve it on the respondents.

