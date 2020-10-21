Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

PREPARATIONS for one of Africa’s top marathon events, the Econet Victoria Falls marathon set to be virtually held on December 13 are gathering pace with the organisers roping in renowned race tracker SportSplits.

The race will be virtually held due to movement restrictions imposed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The popular event, which draws thousands of local and international participants, traditionally takes place during the first week of July, but was postponed to December 13 following national lockdowns across the world as Governments battled to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Econet said despite travel restrictions and social distancing measures now observed globally, this year athletes will still be able to participate in the marathon virtually, by simply registering and running the marathon from any country in the world.

