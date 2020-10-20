Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

AN 18-year-old man from Esigodini drowned in Umzingwane River while he was swimming with friends.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Monday at around 1PM at Pioneer Mine area.

He said Stanford Mpofu failed to swim and drowned in the river.

“I can confirm that we recorded a case of drowning which occurred at Umzingwane River in Esigodini. Stanford Mpofu left his home with his friends and they went to swim at the river at around 1PM. Mpofu drowned and his friends tried to get help from people who were fishing nearby but they failed to assist him. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and members of the sub aqua team retrieved Mpofu’s body from the river,” he said.

In another incident a Filabusi mine worker died after a 10-metre-deep shaft he was working in collapsed and buried him underneath.

Chief Insp Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Sunday at Avalon K Mine in Filabusi.

“Willingdon Novert Mleya (20) was working with others at the mine when he went down a 10-metre-deep shaft. The shaft collapsed while he was inside and buried him underneath. His workmates retrieved his body from the shaft but he was already dead. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and Mleya’s body was ferried to Filabusi District Hospital Mortuary,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele urged members of the public to be careful when around water bodies especially now that the rainy season had started. He warned people against crossing flooded rivers and swimming in deep sections of rivers and dams.

He also urged mine owners to ensure that their workers have appropriate safety clothing and operate from secure [email protected]

