Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE ruling Zanu-PF has called on the nation to compete in an Ngazviende Dance Challenge, where people replicate dance moves by the President Mnangagwa to win prizes to commemorate Anti-Sanctions Day.

Sadc last year declared October 25 as Anti-Sanctions Day and the gala is part of activities that Zimbabwe has lined up this month.

Zimbabwe has been under illegal sanctions for the past 20 years following the successful land reform exercise at the turn of the millennium.

This year’s Anti-Sanctions theme is: “Resilience, Progress and Solidarity under an environment of sanctions.”

As part of these activities, Zanu-PF Information and Publicity Department called for people to join in the Ngazviende Dance.

“Replicate these sublime dance moves by The President His Excellency Dr ED Mnangagwa and stand a chance to win fabulous prizes as we commemorate the Anti-Sanctions Day.

“Record yourself dancing the Ngazviende and post on your social media page/handle and tag Zanu-PF Party,” read the message.

This Saturday, Bulawayo will play host to an Anti-Sanctions Virtual Gala at the Rainbow Hotel. It will be broadcast live on ZBCtv with President Mnangagwa expected to address the nation during the show.

Preparations for the gala are at an advanced stage.

