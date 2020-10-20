Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

DEPUTY Chief Magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande yesterday ordered the State to amend ZIFA president Felton Kamambo’s bribery charges saying they were not clear on who was the agent and the principal.

Mrs Makwande also ordered the State to clearly state in the charges on whether Kamambo paid the said monies as gifts or considerations to the ZIFA councillors whom he is accused of bribing to vote him to the top football administration post.

The State was also ordered to say in its allegations whether Kamambo paid the said monies with intention to bribe or whether he was aware that there was a risk of him committing a crime.

The development came after Kamambo, through his lawyer advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara, made an application to have his charges quashed.

In his application Kamambo argued that the State allegations were vague making it difficult for him to craft his defence during trial.

Mr Michael Reza acknowledged the court’s ruling saying he will amend the charges before Kamambo returns to court on November 9.

