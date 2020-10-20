Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

At least two Bulawayo City FC players have tested positive to Covid-19, following tests done by the Premiership club in preparation for resumption of training.

The duo become the first footballers in the domestic league to test positive to Covid-19.

Fifteen City players, technical team members and the club’s secretariat underwent Covid 19 PCR testing on Thursday afternoon courtesy of the local authority’s health department.

Sources said a goalkeeper and a player registered in the Under-20 development slots tested positive.

“Two players tested positive and they are now in isolation. They’re asymptomatic. Now the club is waiting for guidance from the health department before releasing a statement,” said a source.

City had taken a proactive approach to have their players tested in anticipation of returning to training.

On Friday, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) granted football permission to resume training on condition that they meet certain Covid-19 health regulations.

Part of the regulations include having players, technical teams and support staff tested before resuming training.

In an earlier interview, City general-manager Sikhumbuzo Ndebele was excited that the club conducted tests.

“The test exercise is internally motivated.

The players being out and about for a greater breath of the year in health regulatory complience, safety is at the center of what we do,” said Ndebele after Thursday’s tests.

Like this: Like Loading...