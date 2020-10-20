Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national cricket team coach, Lalchand Rajput will not be part of the tour of Pakistan after the Indian Government asked him to be excused from the trip.

ZC have since appointed bowling coach Douglas Hondo to step in for the absent Rajput for the limited overs series.

The Zimbabwean team landed in Islamabad on Tuesday without Rajput for the tour which consists of three One Day Internationals and same number of Twenty20 Internationals. Zimbabwe Cricket said they got communication from the Indian Embassy in Harare requesting that Rajput should not travel to Pakistan. As an Indian national, Rajput requires a clearance from his Government to travel to Pakistan because of frosty relations between the two neighbouring Asian countries.

“The Embassy of India in Harare wrote to Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) asking that Rajput, who is an Indian national, be exempted from visiting Pakistan for the limited-overs tour in accordance with the travel guidelines stipulated by the Government of India for its citizens,’’ said ZC.

According to ZC, Rajput had been issued with a visa by Embassy of Pakistan in Harare for the tour.

“With Rajput unavailable for the tour, ZC has appointed Zimbabwe bowling coach Douglas Hondo to take charge of the team for the three one-day international matches and as many Twenty20 international games against Pakistan,’’ ZC said.

The three ODIs which are part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, are scheduled for 30 October and 1 and 3 November in Multan. The T20I matches are taking place on 7, 8 and 10 November in Rawalpindi.

Zimbabwe squad for Pakistan: Chamunorwa Chibhabha (captain), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams.

@Mdawini_29

